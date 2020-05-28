179 N Canterbury Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cotswold 3 bed, 2bath ranch with fence yard - - AVAILABLE 4.15.19



3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home. Open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Beautiful private backyard with fence and large rear deck area. Plantation blinds throughout and vinyl windows. Walking distance to Cotswold shopping and dining. 5-7 minutes to uptown off Randolph. Central Gas Heat and Central Air. All appliances provided including stackable washer/dryer.



Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550. Call office for info to make appointment.



Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.



HOMEOWNER REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE



Directions: From Wendover turn left onto Randolph Rd, left onto Canterbury. Home is on the left.



(RLNE4763021)