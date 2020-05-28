All apartments in Charlotte
179 N Canterbury Rd
179 N Canterbury Rd

179 North Canterbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

179 North Canterbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cotswold 3 bed, 2bath ranch with fence yard - - AVAILABLE 4.15.19

3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home. Open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Beautiful private backyard with fence and large rear deck area. Plantation blinds throughout and vinyl windows. Walking distance to Cotswold shopping and dining. 5-7 minutes to uptown off Randolph. Central Gas Heat and Central Air. All appliances provided including stackable washer/dryer.

Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550. Call office for info to make appointment.

Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.

HOMEOWNER REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE

Directions: From Wendover turn left onto Randolph Rd, left onto Canterbury. Home is on the left.

(RLNE4763021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 N Canterbury Rd have any available units?
179 N Canterbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 N Canterbury Rd have?
Some of 179 N Canterbury Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 N Canterbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
179 N Canterbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 N Canterbury Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 N Canterbury Rd is pet friendly.
Does 179 N Canterbury Rd offer parking?
No, 179 N Canterbury Rd does not offer parking.
Does 179 N Canterbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 N Canterbury Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 N Canterbury Rd have a pool?
No, 179 N Canterbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 179 N Canterbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 179 N Canterbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 179 N Canterbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 N Canterbury Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
