Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly hot tub

In the heart of the historic Charlotte Coliseum district you will find Charlotte’s newest apartment residences – CityPark View. Part of City Park – a re-developed 170 acre space that will include multi-family, single-family homes, retail, office and hotel development, CityPark View residents will live in a surround which includes The Loop at City Park, a three mile hard surface trail system that will provide walking connections to so many nearby amenities including a 140-acre park as well as an 18 hole golf course, as well as countless top level shopping, dining and entertainment options. CityPark View will offer uniquely designed one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes with designer finishes and resort community amenities.