in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Enjoy the luxury of Ayrsley Lofts, an apartment community in Southwest Charlotte, North Carolina. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes and desirable location combine modern style and convenience to our residents.



All rent includes cable, internet, washer & dryer and valet trash in our pet-friendly community.



Live in the center of a vibrant community, Ayrsley, conveniently located off I-485 & South Tryon. Stroll out your door and pop in one of our 20 walkable restaurants & bars or grab a movie at Ayrsley Cinemas. Do some shopping, hit the gym, stop at the salon, or pick up your dry cleaning. Ayrsley Lofts combines the benefits of city living without being overpriced or overcrowded, minutes away from uptown Charlotte and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.