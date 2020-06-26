Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14343 San Paolo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14343 San Paolo Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14343 San Paolo Lane
14343 San Paolo Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
14343 San Paolo Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
elevator
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14343 San Paolo Lane have any available units?
14343 San Paolo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14343 San Paolo Lane have?
Some of 14343 San Paolo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14343 San Paolo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14343 San Paolo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14343 San Paolo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14343 San Paolo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 14343 San Paolo Lane offer parking?
No, 14343 San Paolo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14343 San Paolo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14343 San Paolo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14343 San Paolo Lane have a pool?
No, 14343 San Paolo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14343 San Paolo Lane have accessible units?
No, 14343 San Paolo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14343 San Paolo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14343 San Paolo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte