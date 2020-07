Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Allowed - Cute 3 BR, fenced yard - Prime location, close to both Park Road and Southpark! Remodeled Kitchen and Bath in 2011. Fireplace is non-working. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.