14069 Castle Abbey Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

14069 Castle Abbey Lane

14069 Castle Abbey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14069 Castle Abbey Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome in Ballantyne! The home features 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with a half bath downstairs. Updated Kitchen and open floorplan. This End unit has a spacious backyard and a nature area buffering from the neighbors. Ardrey Kell School System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14069 Castle Abbey Lane have any available units?
14069 Castle Abbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14069 Castle Abbey Lane have?
Some of 14069 Castle Abbey Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14069 Castle Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14069 Castle Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14069 Castle Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14069 Castle Abbey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14069 Castle Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14069 Castle Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does 14069 Castle Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14069 Castle Abbey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14069 Castle Abbey Lane have a pool?
No, 14069 Castle Abbey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14069 Castle Abbey Lane have accessible units?
No, 14069 Castle Abbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14069 Castle Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14069 Castle Abbey Lane has units with dishwashers.
