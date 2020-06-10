14069 Castle Abbey Lane

14069 Castle Abbey Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277 Ballantyne West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Beautiful Townhome in Ballantyne! The home features 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with a half bath downstairs. Updated Kitchen and open floorplan. This End unit has a spacious backyard and a nature area buffering from the neighbors. Ardrey Kell School System.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
