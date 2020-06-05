1213 Maple Shade Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 Story Remodeled Townhome - Located in Sardis Woods is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage. Property features a large living room with ceiling fan leading to nice size deck with new Luxury Vinyl Flooring. The kitchen is equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. The unit has a third bedroom in the basement with a private bath. Large laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Two bedrooms spacious upstairs have large closets with an attached bath featuring double vanity sinks. Well maintained community with pool. A must-see.



Pets Conditional.



(RLNE2629004)