1213 Maple Shade Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1213 Maple Shade Lane

1213 Maple Shade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Maple Shade Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Story Remodeled Townhome - Located in Sardis Woods is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage. Property features a large living room with ceiling fan leading to nice size deck with new Luxury Vinyl Flooring. The kitchen is equipped with a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. The unit has a third bedroom in the basement with a private bath. Large laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Two bedrooms spacious upstairs have large closets with an attached bath featuring double vanity sinks. Well maintained community with pool. A must-see.

Pets Conditional.

(RLNE2629004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Maple Shade Lane have any available units?
1213 Maple Shade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Maple Shade Lane have?
Some of 1213 Maple Shade Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Maple Shade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Maple Shade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Maple Shade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Maple Shade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Maple Shade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Maple Shade Lane offers parking.
Does 1213 Maple Shade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Maple Shade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Maple Shade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1213 Maple Shade Lane has a pool.
Does 1213 Maple Shade Lane have accessible units?
No, 1213 Maple Shade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Maple Shade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Maple Shade Lane has units with dishwashers.

