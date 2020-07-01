11129 Hunters Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move-In Ready 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Mallard Crossing! - This home features a large open kitchen with oak cabinets and ample amounts of storage space, new refrigerator and dryer, dishwasher included, vaulted ceilings in the living area with 3 skylight windows, master bed on main, washer/dryer included, 2 car garage, wooded backyard with lots of privacy and so much more! The home also features a new tankless water heater which gives hot water quickly and will save on the gas bill! Located in the university area, close to shopping and restaurants!



(RLNE5648952)