Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:42 PM

11122 Whitlock Crossing Court

11122 Whitlock Crossing Court · No Longer Available
Location

11122 Whitlock Crossing Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well cared for 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Townhome in Roxborough community is a must see! Convenient to shopping, with access to the Charlotte airport, I-77, I-485 and I-85. This home has easy to care for laminate floors in the living area, with comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings and double closets. Back fenced patio for private entertaining all year round. This home will not last long, contact us today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court have any available units?
11122 Whitlock Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
11122 Whitlock Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court is pet friendly.
Does 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court offer parking?
No, 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court does not offer parking.
Does 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court have a pool?
No, 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court does not have a pool.
Does 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11122 Whitlock Crossing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

