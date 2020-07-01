11122 Whitlock Crossing Court

Amenities

Well cared for 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Townhome in Roxborough community is a must see! Convenient to shopping, with access to the Charlotte airport, I-77, I-485 and I-85. This home has easy to care for laminate floors in the living area, with comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings and double closets. Back fenced patio for private entertaining all year round. This home will not last long, contact us today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.