brown road
107 Apartments for rent in Brown Road, Charlotte, NC
16 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
23 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
12 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
1 Unit Available
12705 Cedar Crossings
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular “The Crossings” subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath home has it all! The community features a swimming pool, walking trails, plus basketball and volleyball courts.
1 Unit Available
13636 Meade Glen Court
13636 Meade Glen Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1191 sqft
13636 Meade Glen Court Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home for Rent in Bennington Townhomes - Located in Bennington Place Town Homes. This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2-story home has laminate floors and a Spanish tile entrance.
1 Unit Available
13624 Meade Glen Court
13624 Meade Glen Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Nice end unit close to Steele Creek and Lake Wylie. 2 BRs plus loft or 3rd BR. Fenced patio. Walk Score: 28 (car dependent). Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.
1 Unit Available
10895 Garden Oaks Lane
10895 Garden Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1452 sqft
Desirable Steele Creek Area! This lovely 2 story End Unit Townhouse features an open floorplan and a beautiful interior just waiting for your personal touch! Boasting gleaming hardwood floors, spacious 2 master suits with their own private baths and
30 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
24 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
24 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
3 Units Available
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
1 Unit Available
13358 Savannah Club Dr
13358 Savannah Club Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1186 sqft
Southwest Charlotte Townhome - Immaculate Like-New 2 Bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
13714 Calloway Glen Drive
13714 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Great 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome in Steele Creek, Dual Master Suites, Fantastic Roommate Floorplan. Rent includes; Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Lawn Maintenance, Water and Sewer.
1 Unit Available
Walkers Crossing Dr 14013
14013 Walkers Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1426 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SOUTHBRIDGE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO CAROWINDS..AVAIL FOR JULY - SINGLE FAMILY 3 BED HOME LOCATED IN SOUTHBRIDGE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO CAROWINDS.SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. DECK ON REAR OF HOME. PRIVATE REAR YARD.
1 Unit Available
14903 Alyssa Faith Court
14903 Alyssa Faith Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
13655 Calloway Glen Dr
13655 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1575 sqft
This incredibly spacious end unit town home with a 1-car garage has so many great features! This homes kitchen includes a pantry, a huge master suite with a large walk-in closet and plant shelves! The master bath has a dual sink vanity and a
1 Unit Available
12734 Planters Row Drive
12734 Planters Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2020 sqft
Fantastic Home! Wood laminate on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
12712 Cumberland Cove Dr
12712 Cumberland Cove Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2538 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home offers a private fenced yard with large deck. Spacious open area throughout with a bonus room on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
13225 Savannah Point Drive
13225 Savannah Point Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1817 sqft
Furnished corporate rental/short term rental! Available January-May. Hardwoods in the main living area and stairs. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, gas range, stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
11426 Savannah Creek Drive
11426 Savannah Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1425 sqft
Spacious End Unit in Upscale Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town-home has an open style floor plan. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with a TV mount in place.
1 Unit Available
11843 Creek Turn Drive
11843 Creek Turn Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2136 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
12929 Beddingfield Drive
12929 Beddingfield Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1956 sqft
Prestine, Move in Ready home located in the popular Planters Walk Subdivision located in Steele Creek area! - This spacious 2 story home features: Freshly painted throughout with neutral colors, all new carpeting on upper level, wood flooring on
29 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
