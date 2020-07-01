All apartments in Charlotte
10526 Alvarado Way # 122
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

10526 Alvarado Way # 122

10526 Alvarado Way · No Longer Available
Location

10526 Alvarado Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Ballantyne home located in prestigious Stone Creek Ranch that is perfectly located in South Charlotte. Minutes to Prominade, Stonecrest, Blakeleney and Waverly as well as 485. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with Huge 2 car detached garage. Sweet new hardwood flooring and paint - Fireplace in great room - dining area - Granite counters and stainless appliances - Lawn Care included - washer and dryer included. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground. Attached to super schools.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 have any available units?
10526 Alvarado Way # 122 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 have?
Some of 10526 Alvarado Way # 122's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 currently offering any rent specials?
10526 Alvarado Way # 122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 is pet friendly.
Does 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 offer parking?
Yes, 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 offers parking.
Does 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 have a pool?
Yes, 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 has a pool.
Does 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 have accessible units?
No, 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 does not have accessible units.
Does 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10526 Alvarado Way # 122 has units with dishwashers.

