10526 Alvarado Way # 122

Beautiful Ballantyne home located in prestigious Stone Creek Ranch that is perfectly located in South Charlotte. Minutes to Prominade, Stonecrest, Blakeleney and Waverly as well as 485. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with Huge 2 car detached garage. Sweet new hardwood flooring and paint - Fireplace in great room - dining area - Granite counters and stainless appliances - Lawn Care included - washer and dryer included. Neighborhood amenities include pool and playground. Attached to super schools.
Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.