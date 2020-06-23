All apartments in Charlotte
10503 Osprey Drive

10503 Osprey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10503 Osprey Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d07e50c0f1 ----
Freshly renovated two bedroom one and a half bath unit is Lexington Commons. Home features spacious living area that leads to private outdoor patio with storage closet. Master bedroom w/ large dual closets and second bedroom located on the 2nd floor. Home has new floors, fresh paint, new windows, new counter tops, new front door and much more. Home is one mile to Carolina Place Mall, minutes to Ballantyne, and convenient to Hwy 485. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and basketball court. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10503 Osprey Drive have any available units?
10503 Osprey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10503 Osprey Drive have?
Some of 10503 Osprey Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10503 Osprey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10503 Osprey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10503 Osprey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10503 Osprey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10503 Osprey Drive offer parking?
No, 10503 Osprey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10503 Osprey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10503 Osprey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10503 Osprey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10503 Osprey Drive has a pool.
Does 10503 Osprey Drive have accessible units?
No, 10503 Osprey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10503 Osprey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10503 Osprey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
