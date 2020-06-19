Amenities

10500 Rougemont Lane Available 12/16/19 Beautiful Home in Rougemont Neighborhood! - This beautiful brick front home is located in the highly sought after Rougemont Neighborhood right in the heart of Ballantyne. The first floor has a large sitting room that flows into the formal dining room with trey ceiling and columns, large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, good size family room with fireplace. Second floor has great size secondary bedrooms with large hall bath, large master has vaulted ceilings with generous on-suite and huge closet, very large 4th bedroom/bonus room. Very nice size back yard with covered deck that's great for entertaining. Washer and dryer left for tenant convenience.



Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.



