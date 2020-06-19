All apartments in Charlotte
10500 Rougemont Lane

10500 Rougemont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10500 Rougemont Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Whiteoak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
10500 Rougemont Lane Available 12/16/19 Beautiful Home in Rougemont Neighborhood! - This beautiful brick front home is located in the highly sought after Rougemont Neighborhood right in the heart of Ballantyne. The first floor has a large sitting room that flows into the formal dining room with trey ceiling and columns, large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, good size family room with fireplace. Second floor has great size secondary bedrooms with large hall bath, large master has vaulted ceilings with generous on-suite and huge closet, very large 4th bedroom/bonus room. Very nice size back yard with covered deck that's great for entertaining. Washer and dryer left for tenant convenience.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**

(RLNE5226311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Rougemont Lane have any available units?
10500 Rougemont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 Rougemont Lane have?
Some of 10500 Rougemont Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Rougemont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Rougemont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Rougemont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10500 Rougemont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10500 Rougemont Lane offer parking?
No, 10500 Rougemont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10500 Rougemont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10500 Rougemont Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Rougemont Lane have a pool?
No, 10500 Rougemont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10500 Rougemont Lane have accessible units?
No, 10500 Rougemont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Rougemont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10500 Rougemont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

