10122 Whiteburn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home on cul-de-sac lot in desirable Village of Berewick. Main level has large open two story family area with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast area. Hardwood floors through out the main level, Ceramic Tile in the kitchen. Kitchen has large island and tons of cabinets. Stainless Steel Appliances. Guest bedroom and full bath on the main level. Upper level has 2 additional secondary bedrooms and HUGE master suite with Vaulted Ceilings, masterbath with double vanities, shower and large soaking tub. Second level has laminate wood floors through out.

Beautiful rear patio with landscaping and pavers for lovely evenings outside. Home has Security System that can transfer with property/ tenant responsibility to pay for service. Contact Prism Properties to schedule your appointment (704)628-7096 www.PrismPD.com