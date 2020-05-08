All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

10122 Whiteburn Court

10122 Whiteburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

10122 Whiteburn Court, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac lot in desirable Village of Berewick. Main level has large open two story family area with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast area. Hardwood floors through out the main level, Ceramic Tile in the kitchen. Kitchen has large island and tons of cabinets. Stainless Steel Appliances. Guest bedroom and full bath on the main level. Upper level has 2 additional secondary bedrooms and HUGE master suite with Vaulted Ceilings, masterbath with double vanities, shower and large soaking tub. Second level has laminate wood floors through out.
Beautiful rear patio with landscaping and pavers for lovely evenings outside. Home has Security System that can transfer with property/ tenant responsibility to pay for service. Contact Prism Properties to schedule your appointment (704)628-7096 www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 Whiteburn Court have any available units?
10122 Whiteburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10122 Whiteburn Court have?
Some of 10122 Whiteburn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10122 Whiteburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
10122 Whiteburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 Whiteburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 10122 Whiteburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10122 Whiteburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 10122 Whiteburn Court offers parking.
Does 10122 Whiteburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10122 Whiteburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 Whiteburn Court have a pool?
No, 10122 Whiteburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 10122 Whiteburn Court have accessible units?
No, 10122 Whiteburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 Whiteburn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10122 Whiteburn Court has units with dishwashers.

