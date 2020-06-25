All apartments in Charlotte
1006 Vanizer Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

1006 Vanizer Street

1006 Vanizer Street · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1006 Vanizer Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066943

Must see to appreciate. Uptown living at its best. Totally renovated 2BR, 1BA in historic Enderly Park, less than 1 mile from Uptown. This beautiful unit of 918 square feet of space has a front porch for relaxing. KIT features new stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher, new cabinets w/soft-close doors/drawers & granite countertops. Laundry room w/ washer/dryer hookups. Gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, new light fixtures. Bathroom totally new with granite countertop. Beautiful original fireplaces add charm to this home. Central air. Water is included in rent. Large back yard is perfect for entertaining. This home is located close to the Irwin and Stewart Creek Green-way, with easy access to 1-77 & 1-85. It is also easy steps away from: Bank of America Stadium, Pinky’s Westside Grill, Rhino Market, Town Brewery, Blue Blaze Brewing, Lucky Dog Bark and Brew & Johnson & Wales University. No-smoking please. Pet-friendly (1 pet under 35 pounds).

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.charlotte@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Water included,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Vanizer Street have any available units?
1006 Vanizer Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Vanizer Street have?
Some of 1006 Vanizer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Vanizer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Vanizer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Vanizer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Vanizer Street is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Vanizer Street offer parking?
No, 1006 Vanizer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Vanizer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Vanizer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Vanizer Street have a pool?
No, 1006 Vanizer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Vanizer Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 Vanizer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Vanizer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Vanizer Street has units with dishwashers.
