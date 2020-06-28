All apartments in Kansas City
9225 Central
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

9225 Central

9225 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

9225 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Town Home in Central School District just East of Wornall Rd - This duplex is located in the Center School District and has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. There is a master bedroom on the first floor with master bath. The second floor has two nice sized bedrooms with a large full bath. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement with plenty of storage room and has washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. There is a driveway and 1 car garage with openers. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Vouchers!

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1095.00 per Month

(RLNE5161365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

