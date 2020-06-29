All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8812 Kentucky Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8812 Kentucky Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 10:15 PM

8812 Kentucky Avenue

8812 Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8812 Kentucky Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
8812 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8812 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8812 Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8812 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 8812 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8812 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 8812 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8812 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8812 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8812 Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8812 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary