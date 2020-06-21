All apartments in Kansas City
8811 E 49th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8811 E 49th St

8811 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8811 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
8811 E 49th St. Independence, MO 64129
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Available immediately for $795.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 10 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1061470

App fees differ online.

(RLNE5840265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 E 49th St have any available units?
8811 E 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 E 49th St have?
Some of 8811 E 49th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 E 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
8811 E 49th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 E 49th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 E 49th St is pet friendly.
Does 8811 E 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 8811 E 49th St does offer parking.
Does 8811 E 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 E 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 E 49th St have a pool?
No, 8811 E 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 8811 E 49th St have accessible units?
No, 8811 E 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 E 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 E 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
