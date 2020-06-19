All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:10 PM

8740 Bannister Terrace

8740 Bannister Terrace · (816) 788-6957
Location

8740 Bannister Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is wonderful. Enjoy this split entry home featuring an open and airy floor plan with lots of natural light. The main level is carpeted with neutral colors. If you like to cook, you'll appreciate this spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. Come see for yourself how perfect this home is for you! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Bannister Terrace have any available units?
8740 Bannister Terrace has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 Bannister Terrace have?
Some of 8740 Bannister Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Bannister Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Bannister Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Bannister Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8740 Bannister Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8740 Bannister Terrace offer parking?
No, 8740 Bannister Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8740 Bannister Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8740 Bannister Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Bannister Terrace have a pool?
No, 8740 Bannister Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8740 Bannister Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8740 Bannister Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Bannister Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8740 Bannister Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
