7505 E 50th St

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,170 Sq ft property was built in 1956 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement, fenced in back yard for your pet.

Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM

