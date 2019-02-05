All apartments in Kansas City
7505 E 50th St
7505 E 50th St

7505 East 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7505 East 50th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,170 Sq ft property was built in 1956 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement, fenced in back yard for your pet.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~
816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
