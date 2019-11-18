Rent Calculator
7124 College Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM
7124 College Avenue
7124 College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7124 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stop by and see this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home that has brand new carpet throughout the home, updated amenities,decent size yard and a welcoming neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7124 College Avenue have any available units?
7124 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7124 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7124 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7124 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7124 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 7124 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7124 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 7124 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7124 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7124 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7124 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7124 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7124 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
