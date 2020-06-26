All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

6626 College Ave

6626 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6626 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Swope Park Campus

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 960 Sq ft property was built in 1958 has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Brand new appliances. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full finished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 College Ave have any available units?
6626 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 College Ave have?
Some of 6626 College Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6626 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6626 College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6626 College Ave offer parking?
No, 6626 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6626 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 College Ave have a pool?
No, 6626 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6626 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 6626 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 College Ave has units with dishwashers.
