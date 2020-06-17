Rent Calculator
611 East 40th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
611 East 40th Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 East 40th Street have any available units?
611 East 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 611 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 East 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 East 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 611 East 40th Street offer parking?
No, 611 East 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 611 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 611 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 611 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 East 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 East 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
