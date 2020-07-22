/
south hyde park
256 Apartments for rent in South Hyde Park, Kansas City, MO
Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
2 Units Available
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
815 East 42nd Street
815 East 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Recently Renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartments in vintage South Hyde Park 6-plex.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4035 Kenwood - 1 North
4035 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and a wonderful new children's play area and jungle gym area. The apartment is Google Fiber ready along with a slate tile Porch overlooking Gillham Park.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4043 Kenwood - 2 North
4043 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
750 sqft
This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and has been completely renovated.
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
3940 Holmes Street
3940 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3940 Holmes Street in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
176 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
25 Units Available
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
507 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
6 Units Available
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$798
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
676 sqft
Offering a range of layouts, including studios and two-bedroom apartments, these living spaces are both comfortable and modern. Located in a great location, just moments from the historic Westport. Stainless steel appliances included.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
12 Units Available
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
853 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Last updated July 10 at 10:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Brookside 51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
2 Units Available
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
500 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
127 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
31 Units Available
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
16 Units Available
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$765
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
744 sqft
Easy access to parks and cycling paths. Close to Country Club Plaza and River Market. Recently renovated units have granite countertops and modern appliances. Community has a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
5 Units Available
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
699 sqft
Kansas City and Westport are minutes away from these renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in exciting Hyde Park. Updated kitchens with granite counters, expansive windows, ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bike storage.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
11 Units Available
International
301 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,280
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1307 sqft
Luxury 2-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park neighborhood. Newly renovated with waterfall island counters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet-friendly with fitness center and parking. Walk to public transit, shopping and dining locations.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
20 Units Available
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
60 Units Available
Arc on Armour
211 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$890
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1134 sqft
Kansas City apartments located in the heart of Midtown coming available in Summer of 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
4 Units Available
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$692
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
558 sqft
Pet-friendly, newly remodeled studio and one-bedroom apartments are near city bus lines, easy access to major freeways and Historic Hyde Park. Recently remodeled with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, controlled entrance access and off-street parking.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
6 Units Available
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$709
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
447 sqft
Combining modern flair with historic charm, these apartments were renovated in 2014, restoring original details from 1922. Clean and airy, these modern spaces offer extra storage, as well as pet-friendly living.
Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
2 Units Available
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$889
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with modern kitchens sporting quartz counters, wood laminate floors, walk-in closets and USB outlets. Easy access to public transit, schools, local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near Hwy 71 and minutes to I-35
