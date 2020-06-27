All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:29 AM

5823 Forest

5823 Forest Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5823 Forest Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Nice and affordable 3bd 2bath with basement in nice and quiet neighborhood! Large and spacious with hardwood floors throughout with washer and dryer hook ups. We also welcome our 4 legged friends with a $250 pet deposit with $25 monthly pet rent. Sorry this house is NO SEC 8
$40 app fee for anyone over the age of 18
$75 app fee for married couples
Trehkc.com online application
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 Forest have any available units?
5823 Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5823 Forest have?
Some of 5823 Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5823 Forest currently offering any rent specials?
5823 Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5823 Forest is pet friendly.
Does 5823 Forest offer parking?
No, 5823 Forest does not offer parking.
Does 5823 Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5823 Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 Forest have a pool?
No, 5823 Forest does not have a pool.
Does 5823 Forest have accessible units?
No, 5823 Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5823 Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
