5823 Forest

Amenities
Nice and affordable 3bd 2bath with basement in nice and quiet neighborhood! Large and spacious with hardwood floors throughout with washer and dryer hook ups. We also welcome our 4 legged friends with a $250 pet deposit with $25 monthly pet rent. Sorry this house is NO SEC 8
$40 app fee for anyone over the age of 18
$75 app fee for married couples
Trehkc.com online application
Nice and affordable 3bd 2bath with basement in nice and quiet neighborhood! Large and spacious with hardwood floors throughout with washer and dryer hook ups. We also welcome our 4 legged friends with a $250 pet deposit with $25 monthly pet rent. Sorry this house is NO SEC 8
$40 app fee for anyone over the age of 18
$75 app fee for married couples
Trehkc.com online application
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator