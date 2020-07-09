5500 Wallace Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1,062 Sq ft property was built in 1971 has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. 2 car garage, Full finished basement with fireplace, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator and Stove included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity