Kansas City, MO
5107 Olive Ave
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

5107 Olive Ave

5107 Olive St · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Olive St, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4921726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Olive Ave have any available units?
5107 Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5107 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Olive Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5107 Olive Ave offer parking?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
