Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5107 Olive Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5107 Olive Ave
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5107 Olive Ave
5107 Olive St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5107 Olive St, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4921726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5107 Olive Ave have any available units?
5107 Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5107 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Olive Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5107 Olive Ave offer parking?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 Olive Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 Olive Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary