4377 Northeast 83rd Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Bring in your deposit by 12/21 and get Dec. rent free!



This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse is located in a highly desirable community located in North Kansas City. Featuring an open concept living room/kitchen, large master bath & closet as well a washer/dryer hookups! This home also offers an attached 1 car garage and a great backyard that is perfect for entertaining!



This unit also comes with a washer and dryer!!!



This property has tons of space and is giving you easy access to Hwy 152 & I-435, a commuters dream!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*this home does not accept voucher programs*



