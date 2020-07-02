Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4107 E 60th St.
4107 E 60th St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM
4107 E 60th St
4107 East 60th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4107 East 60th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 E 60th St have any available units?
4107 E 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4107 E 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
4107 E 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 E 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 4107 E 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4107 E 60th St offer parking?
No, 4107 E 60th St does not offer parking.
Does 4107 E 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 E 60th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 E 60th St have a pool?
No, 4107 E 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 4107 E 60th St have accessible units?
No, 4107 E 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 E 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 E 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 E 60th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 E 60th St does not have units with air conditioning.
