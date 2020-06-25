4000 Campbell Street Unit W

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

{4000W} **$100 move in special** Charming Hyde Park 1 Bedroom + Tons of Space + Shared Patio and Yard + On Site Laundry - One of a kind triplex in the heart of the city! So close to UMKC, Rockhurst, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza!



Open and Bright entry is very welcoming. Large living room with great natural light.



Spacious kitchen with all appliances included!



Large bedroom with great closet space and natural light. On street parking. Shared Patio/ Yard.



Water and Gas/Heat included. Google Fiber Internet Included.



Move in within 2 weeks of applying and receive $100 off prorated rent!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4856541)