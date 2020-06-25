All apartments in Kansas City
4000 Campbell Street Unit W
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

4000 Campbell Street Unit W

4000 Campbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
{4000W} **$100 move in special** Charming Hyde Park 1 Bedroom + Tons of Space + Shared Patio and Yard + On Site Laundry - One of a kind triplex in the heart of the city! So close to UMKC, Rockhurst, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza!

Open and Bright entry is very welcoming. Large living room with great natural light.

Spacious kitchen with all appliances included!

Large bedroom with great closet space and natural light. On street parking. Shared Patio/ Yard.

Water and Gas/Heat included. Google Fiber Internet Included.

Move in within 2 weeks of applying and receive $100 off prorated rent!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4856541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

