Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:24 PM

4 West 38th Street

4 West 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 West 38th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 off first months rent!

This beautiful apartment home located close to everything, only steps from the Uptown Theater, bars, restaurants, shopping and more!

Featuring beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home, a brand new kitchen with a full set of stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, and granite countertops. The bathroom has also been completed updated with new vanity, lighting, and tile. The bedrooms are large with great closet space and brand new windows. There are also Washer & Dryers in each unit, the apartment also has water paid, so you only pay gas and electric, additional features include off-street parking and this is a secured/locked building so you can feel extra safe in your new home!

Contact us today to schedule a showing of this stunning apartment home.

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 West 38th Street have any available units?
4 West 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 West 38th Street have?
Some of 4 West 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 West 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 West 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 West 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 West 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 West 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 West 38th Street offers parking.
Does 4 West 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 West 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 West 38th Street have a pool?
No, 4 West 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 West 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 4 West 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 West 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 West 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

