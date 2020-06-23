Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3942 Mersington Ave.
3942 Mersington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3942 Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom House - Located on a quiet street, this house features 2 oversized bedrooms and a 3rd regular bedroom. Nice sized living room + dining room and large yard.
Pets OK and housing authority vouchers accepted.
(RLNE4228191)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3942 Mersington Ave. have any available units?
3942 Mersington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3942 Mersington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3942 Mersington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3942 Mersington Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3942 Mersington Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3942 Mersington Ave. offer parking?
No, 3942 Mersington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3942 Mersington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3942 Mersington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3942 Mersington Ave. have a pool?
No, 3942 Mersington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3942 Mersington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3942 Mersington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3942 Mersington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3942 Mersington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3942 Mersington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3942 Mersington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
