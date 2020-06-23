3932 Warwick Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Warwick Gardens is one of our newest renovated communities and a must see! Located on Warwick Boulevard in an established residential neighborhood, this courtyard centered building has lots of charm with a Spanish motif. We have completely renovated the interior and exterior with excellent attention to detail and quality upgrades. All spaces feature beautiful custom laid wood flooring in varying patterns, decorative fireplaces with both exposed and painted brick, new stainless steel appliances and designer cabinets. The bedrooms have new ceiling fans and generously sized closets. All units include washer and dryer and a full suite of new kitchen appliances. Oversized patio doors lead to a common use courtyard with fountain and beautiful landscaping. Call today for a tour of this amazing renovation!



Contact us to schedule a showing.