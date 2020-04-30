All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

3810 Wyoming Street

3810 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom unit seconds from 39th St District. Amazing location close to KU Med, Westport, Country Club Plaza, Highway access, Downtown. 1 of the bedrooms have private bathroom. Space for eat in kitchen and or dining room. Hardwoods and tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious front porch and a deck in the back. Laundry hookups, central HVAC. Laundry machines can be rented for $60. Internet, water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Completely renovated duplex. Spacious units with modern updates and authentic charm. Amazing location just off 39th St. Close to KU Med, shopping, restaurants, Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads, and Downtown with quick highway access. Hardwoods and tile floors. Individual HVAC and laundry hook ups. 1 off street spot per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Wyoming Street have any available units?
3810 Wyoming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Wyoming Street have?
Some of 3810 Wyoming Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Wyoming Street currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Wyoming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Wyoming Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Wyoming Street is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Wyoming Street offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Wyoming Street offers parking.
Does 3810 Wyoming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Wyoming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Wyoming Street have a pool?
No, 3810 Wyoming Street does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Wyoming Street have accessible units?
No, 3810 Wyoming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Wyoming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Wyoming Street has units with dishwashers.

