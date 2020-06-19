All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:39 PM

3719 Indiana Avenue

3719 Indiana Avenue · (816) 656-2799
Location

3719 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This large, 3 bedroom home offers new flooring downstairs, a covered front porch, a large, full bathroom on each floor, and off street parking in front, as well as back. There is a back porch, and a basement for storage. Fridge, and stove are provided. Garage is not intended for use.

Vouchers: No

$60 app fee
1 year lease: $730
2 year lease: $695
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025
*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
3719 Indiana Avenue has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 3719 Indiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Indiana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3719 Indiana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3719 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 3719 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3719 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
