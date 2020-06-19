3719 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This large, 3 bedroom home offers new flooring downstairs, a covered front porch, a large, full bathroom on each floor, and off street parking in front, as well as back. There is a back porch, and a basement for storage. Fridge, and stove are provided. Garage is not intended for use.



Vouchers: No



$60 app fee

1 year lease: $730

2 year lease: $695

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.