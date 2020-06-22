All apartments in Kansas City
3633 Bales Ave

3633 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 1,206 Sq ft property was built in 1930 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome Must have a 3 bedroom voucher or meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Bales Ave have any available units?
3633 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 Bales Ave have?
Some of 3633 Bales Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Bales Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 Bales Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3633 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 3633 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3633 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 3633 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 3633 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 Bales Ave has units with dishwashers.
