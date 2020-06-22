All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3617 East 46th South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3617 East 46th South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3617 East 46th South

3617 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3617 East 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This spacious 2 BR 1 BA Home has been recently updated and ready for you to move in. Don't miss out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 East 46th South have any available units?
3617 East 46th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3617 East 46th South currently offering any rent specials?
3617 East 46th South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 East 46th South pet-friendly?
No, 3617 East 46th South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3617 East 46th South offer parking?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not offer parking.
Does 3617 East 46th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 East 46th South have a pool?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have a pool.
Does 3617 East 46th South have accessible units?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 East 46th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 East 46th South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary