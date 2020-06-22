Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3617 East 46th South
3617 East 46th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3617 East 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This spacious 2 BR 1 BA Home has been recently updated and ready for you to move in. Don't miss out
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 East 46th South have any available units?
3617 East 46th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3617 East 46th South currently offering any rent specials?
3617 East 46th South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 East 46th South pet-friendly?
No, 3617 East 46th South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3617 East 46th South offer parking?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not offer parking.
Does 3617 East 46th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 East 46th South have a pool?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have a pool.
Does 3617 East 46th South have accessible units?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 East 46th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 East 46th South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 East 46th South does not have units with air conditioning.
