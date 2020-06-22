All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3222 Wallace Ave

3222 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
3222 wallace - Property Id: 90163

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90163
Property Id 90163

(RLNE4567195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Wallace Ave have any available units?
3222 Wallace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Wallace Ave have?
Some of 3222 Wallace Ave's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Wallace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Wallace Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Wallace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 Wallace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3222 Wallace Ave offer parking?
No, 3222 Wallace Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Wallace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Wallace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Wallace Ave have a pool?
No, 3222 Wallace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Wallace Ave have accessible units?
No, 3222 Wallace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Wallace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 Wallace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
