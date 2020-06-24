All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2541 Quincy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2541 Quincy Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2541 Quincy Street

2541 Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2541 Quincy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4601416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Quincy Street have any available units?
2541 Quincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2541 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Quincy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2541 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 2541 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 2541 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Quincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 2541 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 2541 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 Quincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary