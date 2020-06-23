All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 24 Northwest Greentree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
24 Northwest Greentree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 Northwest Greentree Lane

24 NW Greentree Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 NW Greentree Ln, Kansas City, MO 64116
Briarcliff - Claymont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding home in Clay County!

North Kansas City Schools

4bedrooms/3bathrooms.

Located close to all the Northland has to offer.

Close to WaterWorks Park

Don't miss out on this great property!

I am sorry, we do not accept Section 8

Call today to view this great property!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Northwest Greentree Lane have any available units?
24 Northwest Greentree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 24 Northwest Greentree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Northwest Greentree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Northwest Greentree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Northwest Greentree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 24 Northwest Greentree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Northwest Greentree Lane does offer parking.
Does 24 Northwest Greentree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Northwest Greentree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Northwest Greentree Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Northwest Greentree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Northwest Greentree Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Northwest Greentree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Northwest Greentree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Northwest Greentree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Northwest Greentree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Northwest Greentree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary