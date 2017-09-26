All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

2316 Madison Ct

2316 Madison Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside South

Amenities

dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Side Bungalow - Property Id: 231611

Beautiful Bungalow on the West Side Kansas City MO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231611
Property Id 231611

(RLNE5607068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Madison Ct have any available units?
2316 Madison Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Madison Ct have?
Some of 2316 Madison Ct's amenities include dogs allowed, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Madison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Madison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Madison Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Madison Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Madison Ct offer parking?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have a pool?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have accessible units?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
