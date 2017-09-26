Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2316 Madison Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2316 Madison Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2316 Madison Ct
2316 Madison Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2316 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside South
Amenities
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Side Bungalow - Property Id: 231611
Beautiful Bungalow on the West Side Kansas City MO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231611
Property Id 231611
(RLNE5607068)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2316 Madison Ct have any available units?
2316 Madison Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2316 Madison Ct have?
Some of 2316 Madison Ct's amenities include dogs allowed, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2316 Madison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Madison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Madison Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Madison Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Madison Ct offer parking?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have a pool?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have accessible units?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Madison Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Madison Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary