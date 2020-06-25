All apartments in Kansas City
1904 Elmwood Ave
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 AM

1904 Elmwood Ave

1904 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a completely remodeled Duplex. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Brand new Refrigerator and Stove included. New CARPET. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Water is included. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website www.onlychoicepm.com Call our Leasing Team 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Elmwood Ave have any available units?
1904 Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Elmwood Ave have?
Some of 1904 Elmwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Elmwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Elmwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Elmwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1904 Elmwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Elmwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1904 Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1904 Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Elmwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
