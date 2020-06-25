1904 Elmwood Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a completely remodeled Duplex. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Brand new Refrigerator and Stove included. New CARPET. Laundry hookups in YOUR home!!! Water is included. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website www.onlychoicepm.com Call our Leasing Team 816-237-8668

Equal Housing Opportunity