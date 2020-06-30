Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1821 E 74th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1821 E 74th Ter
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1821 E 74th Ter
1821 East 74th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1821 East 74th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look whats available 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with washer/dryer hookups, fenced backyard. Lawn care is provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have any available units?
1821 E 74th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1821 E 74th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1821 E 74th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 E 74th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1821 E 74th Ter offers parking.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have a pool?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary