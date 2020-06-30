All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

1821 E 74th Ter

1821 East 74th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1821 East 74th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look whats available 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with washer/dryer hookups, fenced backyard. Lawn care is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 E 74th Ter have any available units?
1821 E 74th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1821 E 74th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1821 E 74th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 E 74th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1821 E 74th Ter offers parking.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have a pool?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 E 74th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 E 74th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

