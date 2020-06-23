All apartments in Kansas City
142 Lawn Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

142 Lawn Ave

142 Lawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

142 Lawn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Northeast Home in Fantastic Condition - This Northeast area home has 3 Bedrooms + and 1 Full Bathroom. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave and Stove. The house has beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. There is a large unfinished basement with plenty of storage with washer and dryer hookups. There is a large fenced in yard on corner lot. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $895.00 Per Month

(RLNE3776436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Lawn Ave have any available units?
142 Lawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Lawn Ave have?
Some of 142 Lawn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Lawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
142 Lawn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Lawn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Lawn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 142 Lawn Ave offer parking?
No, 142 Lawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 142 Lawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Lawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Lawn Ave have a pool?
No, 142 Lawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 142 Lawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 142 Lawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Lawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Lawn Ave has units with dishwashers.
