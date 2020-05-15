11917 N Holmes Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** 3 bed, 1.5 bath North of the River! - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!



4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,769 sq.ft



FEATURES

Attached 2 car garage

Fireplace

Jacuzzi tub

Spacious closets



Schools



Nashua Elementary

New Mark Middle

Staley High



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE2578618)