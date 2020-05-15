11917 N Holmes Ct

Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** 3 bed, 1.5 bath North of the River! - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,769 sq.ft
FEATURES
Attached 2 car garage
Fireplace
Jacuzzi tub
Spacious closets
Schools
Nashua Elementary
New Mark Middle
Staley High
Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!
Applications found at rentkc.net
Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.
(RLNE2578618)