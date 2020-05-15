All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11917 N Holmes Ct

11917 North Holmes Court · No Longer Available
Location

11917 North Holmes Court, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** 3 bed, 1.5 bath North of the River! - 1/2 off first month's rent if moved in within 14 days of being approved!

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,769 sq.ft

FEATURES
Attached 2 car garage
Fireplace
Jacuzzi tub
Spacious closets

Schools

Nashua Elementary
New Mark Middle
Staley High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE2578618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 N Holmes Ct have any available units?
11917 N Holmes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11917 N Holmes Ct have?
Some of 11917 N Holmes Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 N Holmes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11917 N Holmes Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 N Holmes Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11917 N Holmes Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11917 N Holmes Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11917 N Holmes Ct does offer parking.
Does 11917 N Holmes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 N Holmes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 N Holmes Ct have a pool?
No, 11917 N Holmes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11917 N Holmes Ct have accessible units?
No, 11917 N Holmes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 N Holmes Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 N Holmes Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
