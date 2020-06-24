11632 Oak St

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities garage pet friendly

- 2 bedroom 2 bath KCMO duplex in South Kansas City close to 119th and Stateline. This duplex features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an OVERSIZED 2 car garage. This home has an eat in kitchen, 2 family rooms, fireplace. Bedrooms with built in drawers. Master bedroom with its own bathroom. This home is available March 5th. Rent is $1250 with a $1250 deposit. We do accept small dogs with a $500 non refundable pet fee. Rent is an additional $25 a month per pet.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4749689)