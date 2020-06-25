Rent Calculator
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11505 Campbell St
11505 Campbell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11505 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Mission Lake
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with large yard and garden. Many newer items, including carpet, tile, and kitchen countertops. Just a few steps from the golf course, country-living feeling.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11505 Campbell St have any available units?
11505 Campbell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 11505 Campbell St currently offering any rent specials?
11505 Campbell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 Campbell St pet-friendly?
No, 11505 Campbell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 11505 Campbell St offer parking?
No, 11505 Campbell St does not offer parking.
Does 11505 Campbell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11505 Campbell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 Campbell St have a pool?
No, 11505 Campbell St does not have a pool.
Does 11505 Campbell St have accessible units?
No, 11505 Campbell St does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 Campbell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11505 Campbell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11505 Campbell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11505 Campbell St does not have units with air conditioning.
