Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3431 Fremont Ave N

3431 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Fremont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming two story home with fenced in backyard. This home has been updated throughout with fresh paint, hardwood, new tile in kitchen & bathroom, new appliances, cabinets, countertops, and built ins. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
3431 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3431 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3431 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
No, 3431 Fremont Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 Fremont Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 3431 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3431 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Fremont Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3431 Fremont Ave N has units with air conditioning.
