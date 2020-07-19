Charming two story home with fenced in backyard. This home has been updated throughout with fresh paint, hardwood, new tile in kitchen & bathroom, new appliances, cabinets, countertops, and built ins. Call for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3431 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
3431 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.