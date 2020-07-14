Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging car wash area cc payments e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help. From fixtures to wall coverings, Rex26 apartments has that high-end design look, but no one will think you’re snobby for it. All of our 87 units are pet friendly, have a panoramic window wall, and include everything you could want for comfortable, convenient and carefree living.