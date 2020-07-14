Amenities
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help. From fixtures to wall coverings, Rex26 apartments has that high-end design look, but no one will think you’re snobby for it. All of our 87 units are pet friendly, have a panoramic window wall, and include everything you could want for comfortable, convenient and carefree living.