Rex26
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Rex26

2621 Lyndale Ave S · (612) 324-0136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2621 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,383

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,405

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rex26.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help. From fixtures to wall coverings, Rex26 apartments has that high-end design look, but no one will think you’re snobby for it. All of our 87 units are pet friendly, have a panoramic window wall, and include everything you could want for comfortable, convenient and carefree living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $500
limit: 3
rent: $50
restrictions: We allow any dog on our restricted breed list in if they obtain a good canine certificate.
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rex26 have any available units?
Rex26 has 9 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Rex26 have?
Some of Rex26's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rex26 currently offering any rent specials?
Rex26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rex26 pet-friendly?
Yes, Rex26 is pet friendly.
Does Rex26 offer parking?
Yes, Rex26 offers parking.
Does Rex26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rex26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rex26 have a pool?
No, Rex26 does not have a pool.
Does Rex26 have accessible units?
Yes, Rex26 has accessible units.
Does Rex26 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rex26 has units with dishwashers.
