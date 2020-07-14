The Minneapolis 220

Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $150 for the first pet plus $100 for the second pet

fee: $50 non-refundable fee per dog is also required

limit: 2

rent: $20/month per cat and/or dog

restrictions: Acceptable pets include dogs, cats, and any animal that can fit in up to a 25-gallon fish tank or terrarium. Birds, ferrets, rabbits and poisonous animals are prohibited. Requests to keep pets of any other type must be presented to Management in writing and will be accepted or denied at Management’s discretion. The following dog breeds are prohibited if a dog is 50% or more of the following breeds: Akita Alaskan Malamute, Bullmastiff, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pincher Great Dane, Pit Bull/American, Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback Rottweiler, Schipperke, Shar-Pei Siberian Husky & Wolf-Hybrid