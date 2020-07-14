All apartments in Minneapolis
The Minneapolis 220

2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201 · (763) 452-9815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7008-01 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Minneapolis 220.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
package receiving
on-site laundry
The Minneapolis 220 is a portfolio of 220-apartment homes located in Edina, Northeast and The Whittier Neigborhoods. Our properties include laundry rooms with coinless machines, off-street parking, keyless FOB system and are pet friendly. We have one business office to accommodate resident needs and leasing. Aeon management prides itself on restoring and sustaining housing Communities. Minneapolis 220 employs on-site maintenance staff as well as offer after-hours emergency service. Find your next home at The Minneapolis 220!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for the first pet plus $100 for the second pet
fee: $50 non-refundable fee per dog is also required
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per cat and/or dog
restrictions: Acceptable pets include dogs, cats, and any animal that can fit in up to a 25-gallon fish tank or terrarium. Birds, ferrets, rabbits and poisonous animals are prohibited. Requests to keep pets of any other type must be presented to Management in writing and will be accepted or denied at Management’s discretion. The following dog breeds are prohibited if a dog is 50% or more of the following breeds: Akita Alaskan Malamute, Bullmastiff, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pincher Great Dane, Pit Bull/American, Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback Rottweiler, Schipperke, Shar-Pei Siberian Husky & Wolf-Hybrid
Dogs
fee: $50 non-refundable fee per dog is also required
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Minneapolis 220 have any available units?
The Minneapolis 220 has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Minneapolis 220 have?
Some of The Minneapolis 220's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Minneapolis 220 currently offering any rent specials?
The Minneapolis 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Minneapolis 220 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Minneapolis 220 is pet friendly.
Does The Minneapolis 220 offer parking?
Yes, The Minneapolis 220 offers parking.
Does The Minneapolis 220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Minneapolis 220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Minneapolis 220 have a pool?
No, The Minneapolis 220 does not have a pool.
Does The Minneapolis 220 have accessible units?
No, The Minneapolis 220 does not have accessible units.
Does The Minneapolis 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Minneapolis 220 has units with dishwashers.
