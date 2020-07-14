The Minneapolis 220

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for the first pet plus $100 for the second pet
fee: $50 non-refundable fee per dog is also required
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per cat and/or dog
restrictions: Acceptable pets include dogs, cats, and any animal that can fit in up to a 25-gallon fish tank or terrarium. Birds, ferrets, rabbits and poisonous animals are prohibited. Requests to keep pets of any other type must be presented to Management in writing and will be accepted or denied at Management’s discretion. The following dog breeds are prohibited if a dog is 50% or more of the following breeds:
Akita
Alaskan Malamute, Bullmastiff, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pincher
Great Dane, Pit Bull/American, Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback
Rottweiler, Schipperke, Shar-Pei Siberian Husky & Wolf-Hybrid
Dogs
